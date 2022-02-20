Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 222,900 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $5,036,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,961 shares of company stock worth $57,568,009. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

