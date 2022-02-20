Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $1,067,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 721.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 98,537 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Merger stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

