Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

RLMD opened at $18.27 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

