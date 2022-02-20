Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.16 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

