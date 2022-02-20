Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $186,000 Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

