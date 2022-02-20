Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $225,000 in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 19.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 390,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 52,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 228.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 599,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 416,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BALY opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

