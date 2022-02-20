Man Group plc Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2,327.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,404 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teradata were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teradata by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 14.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

