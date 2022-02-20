Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 102.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,011,000 after buying an additional 1,331,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Open Lending by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after buying an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.