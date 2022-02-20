Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1,457.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

