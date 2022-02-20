Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $195,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE VSTO opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.