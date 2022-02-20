Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $180,000 Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 47.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in UWM were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in UWM by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 350,645 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

