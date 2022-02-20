Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Slam by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Slam in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of SLAMU stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.