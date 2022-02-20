Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 14.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTK opened at $9.72 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

