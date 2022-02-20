Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 28.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.