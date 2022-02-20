Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZON stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

