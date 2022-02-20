Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 160.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 111.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

KAIIU stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

