Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNAB opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

