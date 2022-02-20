Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRIV opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.76. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

