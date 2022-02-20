California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

