California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 219 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10,582.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NYSE FAF opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

