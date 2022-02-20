California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,189 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,189 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,194,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,406,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 390,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 234,133 shares during the period.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.43 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.