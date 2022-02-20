California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IAA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in IAA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in IAA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IAA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

