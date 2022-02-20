California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after buying an additional 271,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $74.58 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

