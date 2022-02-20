Vestcor Inc Raises Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 8,130.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in RPT Realty by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RPT Realty by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RPT Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. RPT Realty has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.