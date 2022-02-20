Vestcor Inc Sells 292 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,110,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $434.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,517. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.46.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.