Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,192 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 17.8% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 412,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,421 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCII stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

