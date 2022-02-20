Vestcor Inc Sells 1,171 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

