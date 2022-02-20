Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 281,037 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,602,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 733,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO opened at $16.77 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

