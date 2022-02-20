Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 319.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after buying an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,497,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after buying an additional 36,089 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

FOCS opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 431.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

