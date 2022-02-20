Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE E opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. ENI has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

