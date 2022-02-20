Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
