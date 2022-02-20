Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 101,168 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $14.65 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

