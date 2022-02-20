Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $17.97 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 257,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,969,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.52.
In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
