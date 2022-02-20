JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,610 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 244,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of JELD opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

