Marshall Wace LLP Sells 265,491 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 74.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

