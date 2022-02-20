Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 412,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPAXU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,864,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,169,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,789,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,932,000.

NASDAQ XPAXU opened at $9.84 on Friday. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

