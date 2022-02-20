Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 206,017 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $7.42 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $363.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

