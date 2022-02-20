Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in HealthEquity by 68.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 51.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research cut their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

