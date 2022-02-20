Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $74,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,211,000 after purchasing an additional 530,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

