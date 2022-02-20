Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Trading Down 0.7%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.19 and last traded at $38.19. Approximately 1,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.