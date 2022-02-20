ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. 964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60.
