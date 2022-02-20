First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of QTEC stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.75. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $131.53 and a 52 week high of $181.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
