First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of QTEC stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.75. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $131.53 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,823,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,095,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

