Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $12,045.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

