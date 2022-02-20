Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFET stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Safe-T Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

