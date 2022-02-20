Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.18.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

