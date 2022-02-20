Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $13,566.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $337.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

