Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $13,566.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.
NASDAQ FUSN opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $337.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.