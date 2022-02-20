Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,997,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Amplitude by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

