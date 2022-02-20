Darren Ruhr Sells 269 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$18,683.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,580,755.93.

Darren Ruhr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Darren Ruhr sold 227 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$16,487.31.

Shares of PD opened at C$71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.06. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.95. The stock has a market cap of C$953.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

