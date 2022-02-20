Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $304,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $189.16 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.53.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $342,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total value of $8,767,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,857 shares of company stock worth $45,362,480.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

