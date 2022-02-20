Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,725,266 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of CarGurus worth $286,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,904,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,886,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

