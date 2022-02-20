Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,332 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $280,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,013,000 after buying an additional 539,088 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,938,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after buying an additional 837,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 329,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 102,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

